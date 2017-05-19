Viewer: Cat stuck in tree since Monday - WNEM TV 5

Viewer: Cat stuck in tree since Monday

FREELAND, MI (WNEM) -

A local woman is looking for help after she said a cat has been stuck in a tree since Monday.

Madison Beagle said the cat is around 70 feet in the air in a tree on 6th street in Freeland.

Beagle said she has called animal control, the police and fire department, and no one has been able to help her.

She believes the cat belongs to someone because it has a collar on.

