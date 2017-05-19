TRAFFIC ALERT: Dow RunWalk hits Midland streets this weekend - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dow RunWalk hits Midland streets this weekend

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
There’s a race for everyone at this weekend!

The Dow RunWalk hits city streets in Midland on Saturday, May 20. Bring the family for a full morning of fun with races for everyone.

  • 7:30 AM- Half Marathon Run & Walk
  • 7:50 AM- 5k Run
  • 8:00 AM- 10k Run
  • 8:30 AM- 5k Walk
  • 9:45 AM- 1 Mile Fun Run
  • 10:15 AM- Girls On The Run 5k
  • Tot Trot: 9 AM 3yrs / 9:30 AM 4yrs / 10 AM 5yrs
  • *Preliminary Results Postedas soon as available
  • Race Expo & Activities
  • 8:30 - 11:30 AM

To register for a race, click here.

For more information, click here

Police are warning drivers in Midland that the races will cause roads to be highly congested with pedestrian traffic.

Animals, skateboards, rollerblades and bikes are not allowed on the race course.

Plan your Saturday route accordingly!

