TRAFFIC ALERT: Dow RunWalk hits Midland streets this weekend

The Dow RunWalk hits city streets in Midland on Saturday, May 20. Bring the family for a full morning of fun with races for everyone.

7:30 AM- Half Marathon Run & Walk

7:50 AM- 5k Run

8:00 AM- 10k Run

8:30 AM- 5k Walk

9:45 AM- 1 Mile Fun Run

10:15 AM- Girls On The Run 5k

Tot Trot: 9 AM 3yrs / 9:30 AM 4yrs / 10 AM 5yrs

*Preliminary Results Postedas soon as available

Race Expo & Activities

8:30 - 11:30 AM

Police are warning drivers in Midland that the races will cause roads to be highly congested with pedestrian traffic.

Animals, skateboards, rollerblades and bikes are not allowed on the race course.

Plan your Saturday route accordingly!

