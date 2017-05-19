Uncertainty continues over major psychiatric center in Caro

Uncertainty continues in a local community over the fate of a major psychiatric center.

The state budget currently includes $115 million for a new facility, but there’s no word on where it will be built.

The uncertainty is raising concerns in Tuscola County where the Caro Regional Mental Health Center could be going away. The center has been in the community for over 100 years and is the second largest employer in the count.

The center directly employs 349 people and indirectly employees another 398. It also provides $54 million to the area economy.

More details on the future of the facility are expected from a press conference Friday in Caro.

