BREAKING: Saginaw doctor suspended for overprescribing opioids, other drugs

Authorities have suspended a Saginaw doctor's medical license after authorities found he was overprescribing opioids and other drugs.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended Dr. Amaning Sarkodie’s license to practice medicine on Thursday, May 18.

Sarkodie is accused of overprescribing commonly abused drugs such as carisoprodol, alprazolam, hydrocodone, and oxycodone for other than lawful medical purposes.

Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxer, alprazolam is a drug that treats anxiety and panic disorders, and hydrocodone and oxycodone are both addictive opioids. All carry high overdose risks, according to court documents.

The investigation found Sarkodie authorized more than 20,000 controlled substance prescriptions between Jan.2015 and Jan. 2017.

He was ranked among the top four prescribers of carisoprodol for 2015, according to court documents.

Investigators also found Sarkodie prescribed the “Holy Trinity” combination of opioids, benzodiazepines, and carisoprodol to 398 patients in 2015, and that same combination to 276 patients in 2016.

