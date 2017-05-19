Weather doesn't keep Relay for Life participants away

Hundreds of students in Vassar are taking the steps they hope will lead to a cure for cancer in the community's annual Relay for Life walk.

The cold, wet and rainy weather didn't deter folks in Vassar from participating in the fifth annual event on Friday.

Students of all grade levels, as well as people in the community, came out to commemorate and celebrate those affected by cancer.

Activities of all types were set up to keep everyone moving and having fun. More than that, students like Mackenzie Wendleand said they hope it helps the greater good.

"I just really hope that one day we can come up with a cure and that all the money that we raise and everything that we do to help out, especially on this day, will really make a difference," Wendleand said.

She is not alone. Amanda Kennard helped organize the event. She said she has lost multiple family members to cancer, but it's important to keep moving forward.

"It's just so hard to lose somebody and then, but it's also just a joy to see all of the survivors here who have won that battle and won that fight," Kennard said.

Kennard said she and her sister have experience running Relay for Life events throughout Michigan, but said it's special to bring it to her home community of Vassar.

"It's just a great community to be involved in and especially to have something that is such a passion of ours. We just love bringing it into the community so that you know, the whole community can experience what it's like," she said.

