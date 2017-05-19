Sheriff's office: Man killed while attempting to free stuck pickup truck

An unfortunate event led to the death of a 77-year-old Otisville man Friday afternoon.

Raymond Doughty was attempting to pull out a pickup truck that had gotten stuck in the mud when the unexpected happened.

It happened on the 5000 block of Wilson Road in Lapeer County's Marathon Township about 1:20 p.m.

A pickup truck was stuck in a muddy field and the driver called Doughty to help pull out the truck, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.

Doughty, who owned a farm utility tractor, was attempting to use the tractor to free the truck when the tractor rolled over backwards pinning him underneath, the sheriff's office said.

Doughty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor was an older model and was not equipped with a roll bar, the sheriff's office said.

Doughty was extricated from beneath the tractor by the Columbiaville Fire Department and Yakes Towing Service.

"This appears to be an unfortunate tragic event that remains under investigation," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

