Driver turns self in after hit-and-run accident

The driver of a hit-and-run accident has turned herself in.

The 30-year-old Lapeer woman allegedly struck a pedestrian Thursday morning. It happened on Bowers Road near Farnsworth Road in Lapeer about 3:25 a.m.

A resident in the area called 911 to report the accident and gave police a description of the vehicle involved - a light colored Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Jonathan Paille, 32, was walking west on Bowers Road when he was hit, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.

He was transported to McLaren in Lapeer. He underwent surgery on Thursday and is in serious condition with non life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said there are not street lights in the area and Paille was wearing dark clothing.

The sheriff's office and Lapeer city police searched for the vehicle Thursday morning. A sheriff's deputy located the vehicle in a city owner parking lot behind the Pix Theatre in Lapeer about 4:20 a.m.

The vehicle had damage from the collision, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies visited numerous residents attempting to locate the registered owner of the vehicle.

The owner, accompanied by legal counsel, visited the sheriff's office shortly after 10 a.m., the sheriff's office said. It was established she was the driver of the incident and she is cooperating with investigators.

Alcohol and/or drugs are potential contributing factors to the incident, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was released while the investigation continues. Officials anticipate formal criminal charges to be issued by the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office in the near future.

