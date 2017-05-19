Michigan man convicted of raping Delaware girl loses appeal - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man convicted of raping Delaware girl loses appeal

DOVER, DE (AP) -

A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.

William Burrows pleaded guilty last year to sexual solicitation of a child and fourth-degree rape.

On appeal, Burrows argued that he was given an excessive sentence because the judge blamed him for causing mental health issues the victim was experiencing before she met him.

A judge on Thursday said Burrows' claims were procedurally barred. He also said Burrows' sentence was allowed by law and was imposed because he had taken advantage of a vulnerable person and exacerbated issues she was facing.

Authorities say Burrows, who was 39 at the time, traveled in 2015 from Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Delaware, where he raped the girl.

