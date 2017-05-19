Man charged after shots fired at Detroit police officers

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with shots fired at two Detroit police officers.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Ivory Traylor of Detroit was arraigned Friday on assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing, and several gun charges.

Police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a person being disruptive at a hotel east of downtown. Prosecutors say the officers chased Traylor as he ran away.

Multiple shots were fired at the officers who shot Traylor several times. The officers were not wounded.

Traylor was taken to a hospital.

A May 30 probable cause conference and June 6 preliminary examination have been scheduled.

