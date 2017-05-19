Man charged after shots fired at Detroit police officers - WNEM TV 5

Man charged after shots fired at Detroit police officers

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
DETROIT (AP) -

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with shots fired at two Detroit police officers.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Ivory Traylor of Detroit was arraigned Friday on assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing, and several gun charges.

Police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a person being disruptive at a hotel east of downtown. Prosecutors say the officers chased Traylor as he ran away.

Multiple shots were fired at the officers who shot Traylor several times. The officers were not wounded.

Traylor was taken to a hospital.

A May 30 probable cause conference and June 6 preliminary examination have been scheduled.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.