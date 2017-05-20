College apologizes for racist posts after Twitter hack

A Massachusetts college says it's investigating after its Twitter account was hacked and filled with tweets containing racist language.

Campus police say the account of Salem State University was hacked Friday. The tweets reportedly included attacks on immigrants, criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement and praise for Republican President Donald Trump. They were deleted early Saturday.

The school tweeted an apology.

Salem State President Patricia Meservey said in an email that the posts don't reflect the school's viewpoints.

A spokeswoman says the school is trying to find out what happened, who was responsible and what security measures can be taken in the future.

The hack happened ahead of the school's commencement, which is set to take place Saturday.



