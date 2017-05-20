Trailer containing guns, ammunition destroyed in fire

Three cats were killed and a trailer containing guns and ammunition was destroyed in a fire in southern Michigan's Spring Arbor Township.

MLive.com reports Saturday that neighbors described hearing small explosions as the trailer burned Friday night.

Darcy Herrera said "it sounded like the Fourth of July 100 times over."

No one was injured.

Fire Chief Tim McEldowney said firefighters had to approach the blaze with extra caution due to the guns and ammunition in the trailer.

McEldowney says the fire is under investigation and is believed to have started in the kitchen area where a man renting the trailer had been cooking.

Spring Arbor Township is west of Detroit.



