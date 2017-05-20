Indianapolis police to start surveillance camera program

Police in Indianapolis are looking to a Detroit surveillance camera program to help fight crime.

WRTV-TV reports that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is expected to begin the first phase of its Project Green Light next month.

It allows owners and operators of businesses, organizations and apartment complexes to wire their surveillance cameras into the police department. Officers monitoring the surveillance feeds then are able to see what's going on at the locations in real time.

Some older city surveillance cameras have stopped working. Repairs have been costly.

Detroit police launched its Project Green Light last year at a number of gas stations. The city has said reported violent crime is down 40 percent in those areas and down about 20 percent near businesses that more recently joined.

