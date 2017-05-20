Ann Arbor chicken ordinance expansion helps school - WNEM TV 5

Ann Arbor chicken ordinance expansion helps school

Posted: Updated:
ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

The city of Ann Arbor is expanding its backyard chicken ordinance to allow hens to be kept and raised on school properties.
   The Ann Arbor News reports that the City Council voted unanimously May 15 to give final approval to the ordinance changes proposed by Councilman Zachary Ackerman. He's working with a class at Summers-Knoll School that wants to build a chicken coop this fall.
   Teacher Chris Swinko and four of his students lobbied the council for the changes.
   The city's backyard chicken ordnance had permitted up to six hens to be raised on single-family and two-family residential properties. The changes now allow primary and secondary schools to raise chickens.
   Ackerman says neighboring properties of a school will still need to be advised of its intent to raise chickens.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.