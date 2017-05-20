Youth invited to fishing derby in Detroit's Palmer Park

An annual fishing derby for youth is being held at Lake Francis in Detroit's Palmer Park.

Children between the ages of 7 and 14 are invited to participate in Saturday's free event.

Organizers say Lake Francis will be stocked with about 3,000 fish. Bait will be provided for young anglers, who will have to bring their own fishing poles or rods and reels.

Sessions will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Registration started at 9 a.m. for the morning session and will start at noon for the afternoon session.

The event is sponsored by Hook, Line and Sinker, Inc. and the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department.

Hook, Line and Sinker President Gary Williams says the event encourages young people to "continue to fish and develop fisheries stewardship."

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.