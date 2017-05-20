Veteran needs help getting a ramp

"There we are now in a position where our need list now has something on it." said Sue Niederstadt

Sue Niederstadt says that need is a ramp so her husband, Robert Niederstadt can get inside their home. Niederstadt says over the winter Robert, had a few serious falls and then developed a life threatening lung condition. She says he once fought for our Country in the Air Force and now he fight's just to get up the stairs.

"We are just hoping that there is a group out there. a man's group. a church group, a church group, a builder whatever." said Sue Niederstadt

Robert is still recovering in the hospital Niederstadt hopes that these stairs can be turned into a ramp like her neighbors.

"Anyone how would willing to build a ramp out there so that my husband will be able to get up and down it by himself." said Sue Niederstadt

Niederstadt says they are on a fixed income. They just had to replace their furnace and hot water heater over the winter. Now building a ramp is just out of their budget. She tells the TV 5 Rescue Squad she praying for a hero.

"A wonderful person. a blessing. i just hope that you are out there?" said Sue Niederstadt