Foreclosed Michigan steel site could see redevelopment

TRENTON, MI (AP) -

Officials in Wayne County are trying to lure a developer to a foreclosed, 188-acre industrial property along the Detroit River that it doesn't yet own.

The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2q270Oy ) reports county officials have issued a "request for qualification" to test the waters. The county is the third government entity in line to have an opportunity to buy the former McLouth Steel site.

The state declined this month to buy the land for $4.65 million, its fair market value plus back taxes. If the city of Trenton also declines to buy the property, then Wayne County would have a chance to do so.

City Manager Jim Wagner says he's met with an interested developer. Wagner says the city has discussed buying the land, but hasn't made a final decision.

