Foreclosed Michigan steel site could see redevelopment

Officials in Wayne County are trying to lure a developer to a foreclosed, 188-acre industrial property along the Detroit River that it doesn't yet own.
The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2q270Oy ) reports county officials have issued a "request for qualification" to test the waters. The county is the third government entity in line to have an opportunity to buy the former McLouth Steel site.
The state declined this month to buy the land for $4.65 million, its fair market value plus back taxes. If the city of Trenton also declines to buy the property, then Wayne County would have a chance to do so.
City Manager Jim Wagner says he's met with an interested developer. Wagner says the city has discussed buying the land, but hasn't made a final decision.
Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.
The driver of a hit-and-run accident has turned herself in. The 30-year-old Lapeer woman allegedly struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.More >
The driver of a hit-and-run accident has turned herself in. The 30-year-old Lapeer woman allegedly struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.More >
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >
An unfortunate event led to the death of a 77-year-old Otisville man Friday afternoon.More >
An unfortunate event led to the death of a 77-year-old Otisville man Friday afternoon.More >
Students picked up their signs and walked out of school Thursday and Friday to protest bullying.More >
Students picked up their signs and walked out of school Thursday and Friday to protest bullying.More >
Authorities have suspended a Saginaw doctor's medical license after authorities found he was overprescribing opioids and other drugs.More >
Authorities have suspended a Saginaw doctor's medical license after authorities found he was overprescribing opioids and other drugs.More >
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. A Michigan man has learned that the hard way.More >
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. A Michigan man has learned that the hard way.More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >