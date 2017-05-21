It's been a rainy weekend

Even before we add in the rainfall totals from Sunday's scattered rain showers and storms, it has been a rainy weekend. The rain that came through on Saturday and early Sunday have brought totals well over an inch for many locations. These totals are expected to go up with today's rainfall, especially if you get under a heavier shower or storm. See a full list of the totals so far in the above slideshow!

