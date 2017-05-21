Skies are finally drying out

We've seen periods of rain this weekend and some of it has been heavy at times, especially last night. We are now finally seeing the skies dry out and we will be continuing that drying trend into tomorrow. Unfortunately, more rain is on the docket this week.

Tonight:

We'll see decreasing clouds overnight that will lead to cooler temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow:

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across Mid-Michigan for your Monday. The sunnier skies will be in the south around Flint, the Tri-Cities and the thumb. The cloudier skies will be north of the Tri-Cities where we can also expect cooler temperatures. Highs will range from the low 60s in the north to the mid 60s from about the Tri-Cities to Flint. Winds will also be breezy out of the west southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. As a result, be sure to keep both hands on the wheel during your morning and afternoon commutes.

Tuesday through Thursday:

More scattered showers enter the picture for the middle of the week. None of the three days should be a washout, but you'll want to keep the umbrella handy much like you did this weekend. Highs on all three days will range from the mid to upper 60s.

