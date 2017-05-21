Fundraiser honors "Voice of the Bobcats"

Great Harvest Bread Co. of Grand Blanc hosts fundraiser for the late Charlie Carmody. 100 percent of today’s profit will be donated to the Carmody family with a goal of $25,000 dollars. A teacher, announcer, and cheerleader at Grand Blanc High School for 25 years, Carmody is known as the “Voice of the Bobcats.”

"He would often call out, 'okay the people over on Schram street can you hear me?'" said Allyson Walroth. She’s the Assistant Principle at Grand Blanc High School and says when Carmody passed in late March, everyone in the community was impacted.

"It's just a huge loss to us all and I felt like I just had to do something to help everybody in a sense," said Scott Sassack. He co-owns the Great Harvest Bread Company and says he grew up across the street from Carmody and that hosting a fundraiser for Carmody’s children Olivia and Jonathon was a no-brainer.

"I think as people are coming out, they're blown away by just what the whole community has come together and helped us out with-- gift certificates to silent auction items to just support," Sassack said.

500 loaves of bread and packs of cookies available as well as raffle baskets and a silent auction.

Sassack says this is the 14th fundraiser hosted at the business, “It’s nice to just come and help and somehow make something positive out of something terrible and devastating.”

If you would like to donate to the Charlie Carmody family college fund click here: https://www.gofundme.com/charlie-carmody-family-college-fund

