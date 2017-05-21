Police say 1 killed in crash after Detroit-area chase

Authorities say one person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash during a Detroit-area police chase.

WXYZ-TV reports police officers started chasing the stolen car early Sunday near Milford. Michigan State Police say the car was going faster than 100 mph during the chase Milford police when it crashed at an Interstate 96 interchange.

The Lyon Township Fire Department says two people were thrown from the vehicle in the crash and the other was pinned under the vehicle.

