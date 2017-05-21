Ingham County could face $2M cost to boost computer security

An Ingham County official is suggesting actions that could cost nearly $2 million to strengthen the county's cybersecurity following a computer network attack last month.

County chief information officer Deb Fett says in a memo that county government needs to anticipate various scenarios that could compromise its computer network and data. The Lansing State Journal reports the late April attack cost the county about $86,000 to pay employees and consultants to check about 1,600 workstations.

Officials determined the malware had tried to obtain banking information.

Fett's suggestions include an estimated $1.25 million for implementing a redesign of the county's computer network.

County Controller/Administrator Tim Dolehanty says investigators haven't revealed the source of the attack.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.