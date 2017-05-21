Foreclosed Michigan steel site could see redevelopment

Officials in Wayne County are trying to lure a developer to a foreclosed, 188-acre industrial property along the Detroit River that it doesn't yet own.

The Detroit News reports county officials have issued a "request for qualification" to test the waters. The county is the third government entity in line to have an opportunity to buy the former C

The state declined this month to buy the land for $4.65 million, its fair market value plus back taxes. If the city of Trenton also declines to buy the property, then Wayne County would have a chance to do so.

City Manager Jim Wagner says he's met with an interested developer. Wagner says the city has discussed buying the land, but hasn't made a final decision.

