Kinsler taken out as precaution with hamstring tightness

Ian Kinsler has left Detroit's game against Texas on Saturday night with left hamstring tightness.

Kinsler was taken out in the top of the fifth inning with the Tigers ahead 9-2, and the team described his removal as precautionary. It's the same hamstring that caused the Detroit second baseman to miss a week earlier this month .

Kinsler singled twice and scored twice before coming out of the game. The Tigers got slugger Miguel Cabrera back from an injury Saturday after he had missed three games with a strained oblique.

