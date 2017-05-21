Kinsler taken out as precaution with hamstring tightness - WNEM TV 5

Kinsler taken out as precaution with hamstring tightness

DETROIT (AP) -

 Ian Kinsler has left Detroit's game against Texas on Saturday night with left hamstring tightness.
   Kinsler was taken out in the top of the fifth inning with the Tigers ahead 9-2, and the team described his removal as precautionary. It's the same hamstring that caused the Detroit second baseman to miss a week earlier this month .
   Kinsler singled twice and scored twice before coming out of the game. The Tigers got slugger Miguel Cabrera back from an injury Saturday after he had missed three games with a strained oblique.

