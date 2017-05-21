5 groups win grants to monitor lake, river conditions

Five organizations have been awarded grants to monitor water quality in Michigan lakes and rivers.

The state Department of Environmental Quality and the Great Lakes Commission divided $51,000 among the groups under the Michigan Clean Water Corps Program.

The Missaukee Conservation District will monitor macroinvertebrates and stream habitat conditions in the Upper Muskegon River and Manistee River watersheds.

Jamestown Charter Township/Trinity Christian Reformed Church will monitor macroinvertebrate and habitat conditions in Rush Creek, a Grand River tributary.

Muskegon River Watershed Assembly will add macroinvertebrate and habitat monitoring sites along creeks within the Muskegon River watershed.

Outdoor Discovery Center Macatawa Greenway will develop a macroinvertebrate monitoring program along the Rabbit River in Allegan County.

St. Joseph County Conservation District will conduct a road/stream crossing inventory within the St. Joseph River watershed.

