Donation Drive held for Brian's House hospice center.

Donation Drive held for Brian's House hospice center.

An emotional day for everyone at brain's house in Essexville by summer this new facility will serve those in need of end of life care. All in a place that makes you feel right at home. 

"People in the community want this kind of care. so we decided we are going to do whatever we can to make it happen again." said Donna Dewyse


A community shower was held at Brian's house to get ready for it's grand opening. All kinds of items were donated, like pillows, blankets and tissues.  Donna Dewyse is the director of the hospice center. She says  had to close down five years ago over financial restraints. She now says things have turned around. 


"We are going to have caregivers and volunteers that will take care of the residents. and then the hospice nurses and their staff will come in also." said Donna Dewyse


Organizers say brain's house can accommodate six people and all walks of faith are welcome.

brain's house was founded by the parent's of Brian Straub, a native actor from bay city, who died in 1991 of an AIDS related illness. Dewayse says his last wish was to make sure that other  terminally ill people don't die alone. 


"If they need something....we are there for them." said Donna Dewyse

