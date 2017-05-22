Another dose of rain is headed for Mid-Michigan

I hope you had an opportunity to enjoy the dry weather today because it won't last long. Be prepared to keep the umbrella handy for a good part of the week. Meanwhile, temperatures will be pretty close to average for this time of year in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tonight

The skies have been clearing throughout the day, but clouds will be increasing this evening. Chances for scattered showers are not far behind either. The scattered showers come into play later this evening, into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop into the low 30s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday - Thursday

A pesky low pressure overhead will lead to a not so favorable weather pattern the next couple of days. Scattered showers will be hard to shake off on all three days. The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday and rain chances will gradually decrease through Thursday. It will be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy through Thursday just in case. Temperatures on all three days will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Friday

Cloud cover will begin to decrease on Friday. This will mean the beginning of the holiday weekend will start off on the right foot. Temperatures for Friday will be right around 70 degrees.

