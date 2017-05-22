Clouds decrease for Monday - WNEM TV 5

Clouds decrease for Monday

After plenty of rain over the weekend, a few isolated showers are continuing into the Monday morning commute today. While showers are out there this morning, today will actually be one of the nice days of the workweek.

Enjoy it while it's here, we have more rain in the forecast this week.

Today & Tonight

Showers present for the morning drive are few and far between and are staying on the lighter side, so we do not expect many slow downs for the commute. This activity won't be lasting much longer and should be a thing of the past by lunchtime. 

Clouds will gradually diminish from late this morning into the afternoon from south to north. With that sun, we should see our temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning jump into the middle 60s in most areas this afternoon. 

Enjoy the dry weather while we have it, clouds will be on the increase tonight, especially during the overnight period. Shower chances will increase into the overnight period, but while the chance for a shower is there during the evening, it should remain pretty isolated and on the lighter side. 

Overnight lows should settle into the 50s with continued chances for scattered showers heading into the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday - Thursday

An area of low pressure out to our west will make very slow progress off to the east, which means once showers arrive again late tonight, they'll be a stubborn part of our forecast over the next couple of days.

While rain chances won't be going anywhere, shower coverage is expected to be scattered, so it's not going to be raining in your location all day for the next couple of days. If there is any time period where rain could be more persistent, that would be Wednesday night and Thursday morning, mainly in southern and eastern areas. 

Even with plenty of cloud cover on Tuesday, temperatures should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in the middle 60s.

Rain showers look to end Thursday afternoon and we should enjoy dry weather from Thursday evening through the end of the workweek on Friday. 

