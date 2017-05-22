Sunny Monday afternoon

After plenty of rain over the weekend, and a few isolated showers this morning we are finally dry and the sun has returned. Enjoy it while it's here, we have more rain in the forecast this week. You'll need the umbrella to close at hand. Read your full forecast below!

Today & Tonight

We saw a few spotty showers this morning, but now we are dry and the clouds have finally cleared out. Sunshine has returned for the afternoon and we should keep it around for the rest of the day so take a chance to be outside and enjoy the blue skies since they won't be common place this week.

With the help of the sun temperatures are beginning to warm up. Highs are climbing into the lower and middle 60s. Just a few degrees below average for late May.

Enjoy the dry weather while we have it, clouds will be on the increase tonight, especially during the overnight period. Shower chances will increase into the overnight period. We will be dry during the evening hours, with the rain not arriving until after 10 PM. Any showers that do pop up will remain pretty isolated and on the lighter side.

Overnight lows should settle into the lower 50s with continued chances for scattered showers heading into the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday - Thursday

An area of low pressure out to our west will make very slow progress off to the east through the middle half of the week, which means once showers arrive again late tonight, they'll be slow to exit and a stubborn part of our forecast over the next couple of days.

While rain chances won't be going anywhere, shower coverage is expected to be scattered, so it's not going to be raining in your location all day for the rest of the week. No day is a wash out, but it's a good idea to have the umbrella nearby.

Rain totals for the week are expected between 0.25-0.50" with higher amounts possible locally. The rain we see tomorrow will begin in the morning and may slow the Tuesday morning commute a little. The rain will be off and on through the next few days with sporadic scattered showers with the occasional rumble of thunder possible.

If there is any time period where rain could be more persistent, that would be Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly in southern and eastern areas.

Even with plenty of cloud cover on Tuesday, temperatures should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in the middle 60s.

Rain showers look to end late Thursday afternoon and we should enjoy dry weather from Thursday evening through the end of the workweek on Friday.

