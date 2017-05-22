Umbrellas at the ready

Be prepared to keep the umbrella handy for a good part of the week.

Overnight

Scattered showers have returned to Mid-Michigan, spreading in ahead of a small disturbance over southern Minnesota. These showers will continue throughout the night in a hit-or-miss fashion, some possibly containing heavy downpours. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected outside of any rain.

Those added clouds will help to slow down the overnight drop in temperatures. Lows will settle gradually into the low and middle 50s with lighter SW winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday - Thursday

The approaching system over Minnesota is actually a pawn in a larger scheme set to bring unsettled weather our way over the next few days. A sprawling upper-level low will slowly spin its way southward across the Great Lakes before departing east of us late in the week, keeping occasional showers a common fixture in the forecast.

The greatest chance for rain will fall on Tuesday, thanks to some added instability from the secondary low. Scattered showers will become more numerous during the afternoon, along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Stay alert for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

Rain chances will gradually decrease through Thursday. Temperatures on all three days will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Friday

Cloud cover will begin to decrease on Friday. This will mean the beginning of the holiday weekend will start off on the right foot. Temperatures for Friday will be right around 70 degrees.

