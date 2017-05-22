Police: 14-year-old ATV driver dies in Upper Peninsula crash

Police say a 14-year-old ATV driver has died after a rollover crash along a trail in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

State police say in a statement that Haley Vanabel of Marquette died at the scene of Saturday night's crash in Marquette County's Sands Township.

Police say a 14-year-old girl riding the ATV with her wasn't hurt.

Investigators say they were riding the ATV when it went off Honor Camp Trail and up a dirt embankment, causing the vehicle to roll.

