Police: 14-year-old ATV driver dies in Upper Peninsula crash

Police say a 14-year-old ATV driver has died after a rollover crash along a trail in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
State police say in a statement that Haley Vanabel of Marquette died at the scene of Saturday night's crash in Marquette County's Sands Township.
Police say a 14-year-old girl riding the ATV with her wasn't hurt.
Investigators say they were riding the ATV when it went off Honor Camp Trail and up a dirt embankment, causing the vehicle to roll.
