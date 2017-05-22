Police: Posts about woman selling baby online are false - WNEM TV 5

Police: Posts about woman selling baby online are false

BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Police were called after posts were made on Craigslist about a woman selling her baby.

Burton Police began investigating after the posts were made, but say they are false and the woman is being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

Police are in the process of turning the information over to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

