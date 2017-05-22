Police investigating incident near U of M-Flint campus - WNEM TV 5

Police investigating incident near U of M-Flint campus

Posted:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are still looking for information after a man, who possibly had a gun, was seen near the University of Michigan-Flint campus.

It happened on Saturday, May 20, at around 2:30 p.m. at Union Street and Harrison Street at the State of Michigan building.

Flint Police were called for some unknown trouble or a possible flight, and there was information that a person was chasing another person on foot around the building and into Riverbank Park.

Two vehicles were also involved and have been identified as a Chrysler 300 and a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

One man was seen with a possible weapon.

If you have any information on the incident, call Flint Police at (810) 237-6800.



