Police investigating incident near U of M-Flint campus

A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.More >
One person killed in Oakland County police chase.More >
A local woman dropped all pretenses - including her clothes - to see how well she could survive in the wild.More >
Students picked up their signs and walked out of school Thursday and Friday to protest bullying.More >
Beware of contaminated pool water. The CDC is warning of a parasitic diarrhea-causing infection linked to pools and water playgrounds.More >
Police say a 14-year-old ATV driver has died after a rollover crash along a trail in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.More >
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >
