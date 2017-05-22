Experts: No fruit juice for kids under 1

The American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its policy on when you should be giving your kids fruit juice.

The Academy says that because juice has no nutritional value for those under one, and because it can have a lot of calories and drinking it frequently can lead to tooth decay, they are recommending no juice for kids before they turn 1-years-old.

Other recommendations include:

For toddlers ages 1-3, up to half a cup per day (4 oz)

For children ages 4-6, up to three-quarters cup per day (6 oz)

For children and teens ages 7-18, up to 1 cup per day (8 oz)

Do not put juice in a sippy cup or bottle that the child carries around

Offer your child whole fruit, which has both the vitamins and fiber that children need.

