Developing: Smoke filled assisted living facility, residents evacuated

Firefighters were called to an assisted living facility for reports of smoke.

Crews arrived at Union Court Assisted Living at the corner of Fulton and Homer in St. Charles on Monday morning.

When they arrived, the building was evacuated and smoke was filling the hallways and other parts of the building.

The residents were evacuated to St. Charles Methodist Church, no one was hurt.

Everyone is expected to be able to return sometime today.

The investigation into what caused the issue continues.

