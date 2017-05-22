Buckle up or get a ticket, seat belt enforcement underway

Law enforcement are working to save lives with the 2017 National Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization.

Running from May 22 through June 4, departments across the state are stepping up seat belt enforcement.

In targeted zones, law enforcement officers will be on the lookout for unbuckled drivers and riders. If someone is seen without their seat belt on, a spotter calls ahead to other officers in the zone who can issue a $65 ticket.

The enforcement kicks off just before the Memorial Day holiday weekend, where crashes took the lives of six people in 2016.

Michigan law requires drivers, front seat passengers, and passengers 15 and younger to buckle up.

Children must be in a car seat or booster until they are 8-years-old or 4’9”.

Children under 4-years-old must also be in the back seat.

