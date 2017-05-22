Man dies after tractor rolls, pins him underneath

A man is dead after he rolled his tractor and became trapped underneath.

It happened on May 21, at 1:30 p.m. on E. Wissmiller Road near Coville Road in Alcona County.

Michigan State Police report that a 45-year-old Mikado man was driving his tractor when it left the road, rolled, and pinned him underneath.

He died as a result.

It’s not clear why the tractor left the roadway, although troopers don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash is still under investigation and the man’s name has not been released.

