Man dies after tractor rolls, pins him underneath - WNEM TV 5

Man dies after tractor rolls, pins him underneath

Posted: Updated:
none none
ALCONA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead after he rolled his tractor and became trapped underneath.

It happened on May 21, at 1:30 p.m. on E. Wissmiller Road near Coville Road in Alcona County.

Michigan State Police report that a 45-year-old Mikado man was driving his tractor when it left the road, rolled, and pinned him underneath.

He died as a result.

It’s not clear why the tractor left the roadway, although troopers don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash is still under investigation and the man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.