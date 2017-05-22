WATCH: Firefighter trapped by part of burning gas station

Two firefighters who were hurt battling a fire at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula are “doing good”.

Firefighters in Iron Mountain were called to a Mobil gas station and Burger King off US-2 on Saturday.

Video captured by photographer Jason Asselin shows the moment when the building’s façade fell down, trapping a firefighter underneath.

**Warning: Video contains some graphic language**

Several people rushed in to rescue the firefighter who was hospitalized with burns but is okay.

Another firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation and is doing well.

It’s not clear what caused the fire to start in the first place.

