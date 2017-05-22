How has Meteorological Spring shaped up so far?

As the month of May comes to a close, it may have folks wondering how spring has shaped up. In the meteorology world, spring runs from March 1 to May 31. This is not to be confused with astronomical spring that runs from March 20 to June 21.

Spring temperatures would've been pretty close to average, if not slightly below average, if it wasn't for a very warm April. Temperatures in both Flint and Saginaw recorded between 4 and a half to 5 degrees above average for the month of April. On the flip side of this, both Flint and Saginaw were between about a half of a degree to a degree and a half below average for the months of March and May so far.

There are no worries about a drought in Mid-Michigan anytime soon. Through May 21, both Flint and Saginaw are over 3 inches above average for rainfall since March 1. Just like the temperatures, it was the month of April that put us well above average in terms of rainfall. While we aren't expecting any major organized rain in the near future, we will be dealing with scattered showers that will only add to our rain totals.

