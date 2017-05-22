Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 6-month-old boy

A 31-year-old man faces failure to stop at an accident, driving on a suspended license and other charges in a crash that killed a 6-month-old boy and injured three others on Detroit's northwest side.

Deandre Cody was expected to be arraigned Monday.

The infant and two girls -- ages 2 and 4 -- were thrown from their mother's minivan Thursday after it was hit by another vehicle. The 6-month-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other occupants of the van were hospitalized.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the driver of the second vehicle caused the crash after disregarding a stop sign. He then drove away.

Cody faces a May 30 probable cause hearing.

