Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 6-month-old boy - WNEM TV 5

Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 6-month-old boy

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

A 31-year-old man faces failure to stop at an accident, driving on a suspended license and other charges in a crash that killed a 6-month-old boy and injured three others on Detroit's northwest side.

Deandre Cody was expected to be arraigned Monday.

The infant and two girls -- ages 2 and 4 -- were thrown from their mother's minivan Thursday after it was hit by another vehicle. The 6-month-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other occupants of the van were hospitalized.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the driver of the second vehicle caused the crash after disregarding a stop sign. He then drove away.

Cody faces a May 30 probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.