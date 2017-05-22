Lanes closed on I-75 due to fire - WNEM TV 5

Lanes closed on I-75 due to fire

Posted: Updated:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

All lanes of northbound I-75 at M-57 in Genesee County are closed due to a roadside fire.

It happened about 3:40 p.m.

The fire has all lanes blocked, the Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting.

TV5 will update once we gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.