Mom seeks answers after handmade bench stolen from daughter's grave

A family is shocked and saddened after a handmade bench was stolen from their loved one's grave.

It happened four years after the young woman's life was tragically cut short by cancer.

"I mean, you lose a daughter that was here. She was part of our lives. You just don't walk away from that," said Marie Heath, mother.

Almost five years ago her daughter, Wendy Heath, lost a nearly decade long battle with ovarian cancer.

"She actually worked in South Haven for years in a funeral home and it takes a special kind of person to give that sort of comfort to people," Marie Heath said.

The year after she buried her daughter she spent nearly a month assembling 3,000 pieces into a mosaic design on a cement bench. The bench was placed next to Wendy's headstone. Now it is missing.

"And I had been here right before Mother's Day and it was here. I called the cemetery and they're like, 'No, we didn't move it,'" Marie Heath said.

She filed a report with the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, but said authorities are not optimistic they will be able to catch the thief. So Marie has taken to social media. She posted pictures on Facebook and they have been shared more than 50,000 times.

"You know, I don't know why somebody would do something like that. Why you take something from a grave, but you know, I guess as long as there's been graves there's been people who steal things from them," Marie Heath said.

The bench was made in Wendy's favorite color - purple. It was a place frequented by her mother and loved ones. A 'contemplation bench' where they were able to reflect on the daughter whose memory never fades in their hearts.

Now her mother is asking for anyone with knowledge about who stole the bench to return it.

"I would just really like it back cause it's irreplaceable," Marie Heath said.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the bench you are asked to call Clio police at 810-686-5010.

