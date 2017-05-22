AAA: Gas prices higher in Mid-Michigan than rest of state

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

Folks in Mid-Michigan can expect to feel the pinch at the pump with higher gas prices than the rest of the state.

"It's upsetting. It's really hard, especially in this economy. Just for this area to have higher gas, it really doesn't make sense," said Alexandra Wolfgram, resident.

She said she is disappointed in the rising fuel prices, especially in the Saginaw area.

AAA is reporting the Tri-Cities region has the highest prices in the state at about $2.54 per gallon.

Marquette had the lowest prices at $2.37 for regular unleaded.

Wolfgram said she isn't traveling anywhere for the holiday weekend because of gas prices.

"Gas is so expensive. It's not going to be a possibility for us this year," she said.

Other parts of Mid-Michigan average $2.50 a gallon or more.

AAA reports the price of gas has increased across the state, rising 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

Fred Rose, owner of Rose Towing in Saginaw, said when gas prices go up his paycheck goes down.

"Well, when you're driving the truck it bites into your pay when your pay is reduced by what your paying for fuel," Rose said.

According to GasBuddy.com the rise could be attributed to cutting fuel production in oil producing countries. As for Wolfgram, she said if prices hadn't gone up she could have taken her family up north.

"I hope they go down to a reasonable price," she said.

