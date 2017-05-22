Trial begins for man accused of hitting Tpr. Chad Wolfe

The trial began on Monday for the man accused of hitting Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolfe.

Charles Warren, 71, was the driver of the truck and trailer that hit Wolfe and drug him three miles down I-75 to his death in 2015.

Warren said he felt a bump when he ran over the officer's Harley Davidson, but he did not know he had hit anyone.

TV5 will continue to follow this trial.

Read more about Wolfe here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.