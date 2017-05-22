Family seeks answers in loved one's murder

A family is pleading for answers after their loved one was shot and left for dead.

The killer is still on the run.

It has been more than a month since Ryan Roberson, of Saginaw, was killed and police don't seem to be any closer to finding his killer.

His family hoped telling his story would cause someone to come forward with information.

Natasha Webb, sister, said her brother loved to cook.

"Everything came out cajuned in his eyes. All you did was throw some barbecue sauce on it and it was good," she said.

Not she's only left with distant memories.

"I got a call at 5 in the morning. I got a call from his brother and I got a call from his sister and she told me to go to the hospital because Ryan just got shot," Webb said.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. on April 19.

"We waited for about an hour and that's when they told us that he didn't make it," Webb said.

Ryan Roberson left behind five children.

"I feel more sorrow for the kids than myself because now they have to grow up without a father," Webb said.

That's why the family wants to figure out what happened to him.

"I would like to see whoever did this caught," said Tocquien Roberson, Ryan's mother.

They are finding it difficult to do so because they believe Roberson's story was undermined by two other shootings that occurred the same night.

"If people don't know what happened, how do we expect to come forward and say, 'Oh, I've seen this that night.' Or this that night. If he didn't get that proper line that should've got," Webb said.

Losing a loved one is undeniably one of the hardest things to go through, but on top of that this family doesn't even know where to begin to find their family member's killer.

"I don't even know what else to say," Tocquien Roberson said.

Webb said they are not giving up.

"I will never move forward until justice is served. I don't care if I have to go to every news channel, every channel. I will never move forward until justice is served," she said.

Police said Roberson's death is still under investigation.

