Residents complain of flooded basements, yards from construction project

A road repaving project got underway before winter began, but those who live nearby said it's the work being done on the water lines that is creating the issue.

The plan was to repave roads around Kawkawlin this summer, but work to the water mains and storm sewers need to be completed first.

Nearby residents are blaming that work for flooded basements and yards.

"Just fix the problem," said Cindy Taws, resident.

She said the problem is flooded roads, yards and basements every time it rains.

Taws has lived along Pine Road in Kawkawlin Township for 33 years. She said the construct project has overstayed its welcome and it causing a water ruckus.

"We shouldn't have this kind of water. We haven't had this kind of water. There's no reason for it. There's no reason for this to last six to seven months," Taws said.

She said the problem started back in November when Shaw contracting started a project to replace the old water main. She said after the new water line was put in water was infiltrating her lawn.

"I've talked to my neighbors and they basically all said the same thing. They called to complain or try to figure out what's going on and the issue just keeps getting pushed around to another person," Taws said.

TV5 reached out to Shaw Contracting. They said there is no doubt the residents have been inconvenienced, but the company has done everything they can to keep residents informed about the progress of the project.

Brad Shaw, owner of the company and Superintendent of Kawkawlin Metropolitan Water District, said the complicated wet winter slowed down work on the project. He said they are just waiting to get work permits for a new storm sewer project set to begin by May 31. He said that project should resolve any problems.

Taws said she just wants her yard back.

"I almost feel like we are nobodies here and they can do what they want to do because we don't have anybody to complain to or anybody that will help get this fixed," Taws said.

