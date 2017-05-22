Getting results: Graveled road repaired

A bad road has led to muddy lawns and flooded driveways in one Mid-Michigan town.

After TV5 asked the tough questions, it appears the headache for the residents is finally subsiding.

After TV5's story about the neglect to Brown Road in Millington aired, a Tuscola County crew went and sealed the road.

Residents said the road would deteriorate in the rain for decades.

"That part that's not paved is what's not being maintained and sometimes it's virtually, it's not quite impassable, but virtually impassable," said Carolyn Moser, resident.

The road leads to other towns like Frankenmuth, but residents said they drive out of the way to paved roads instead.

The Watertown Township supervisor said the general fund does not have enough money. He said an increase in taxes could be necessary to fix the road, but 10 years ago such an increase was voted down.

"No, because we've been paying taxes for many many years as the people in Freemont are paying taxes and their township stepped up to the fact that the road needed to be paved because it goes somewhere," Moser said.

Moser circulated petitions years ago. She said it's time to revisit those petitions because a tax increase should not be necessary.

Others said they would be open to the idea.

"You know I'm tired of wash outs in my drive cause I got everybody's water across me. There's no drainage here," said Roger Leach, resident.

Crews laid down two coats of brine on Friday as a temporary fix, but residents said that's not enough. They are ready for the township to do more.

"Every township and everybody pleads poverty, but this really should - after all these years -be a priority," Moser said.

