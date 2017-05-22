STARS planning to overhaul bus route system

For years riders have complained a Mid-Michigan bus system is broken and in need of an overhaul.

For the first time in decades those changes appear to be coming.

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services - or STARS - is holding a public meeting this week to get feedback on a rough draft for a new bus route system.

STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said it has been 40 years since the bus routes have seen a major overhaul. He said it's now time for some changes.

"It's all really exciting stuff," he said.

He believes the routes need to work smarter not harder.

"It should be easier to ride and you can get where you want to quicker," Steffens said.

Riders like Don Sheard were glad to hear about the possibility of routes being redone.

"That'll be real nice because we really need it in this town," Sheard said.

He said he would like to see more routes.

"And probably run them every half hour because a lot of times they make you late for work. You stand around for 45 minutes to an hour waiting," Sheard said.

Steffens said new route plans are in the works, but any specifics won't be made public until late June. He wants more public input before anything is finalized. He insists changes need to be made to the way STARS runs its routes.

"I can't think of anyone that's expressed that they're really satisfied with the way the service runs now," he said.

That meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at STARS on Tuesday. Anyone who attends can receive a free ride home.

