Corrections officer accused of tampering with evidence at jail - WNEM TV 5

Corrections officer accused of tampering with evidence at jail

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A former Saginaw County corrections officer was charged with tampering with evidence at the jail.

Brent Werner, who no longer works for the county, was charged on Monday.

The 35-year-old faces up to four years in prison for allegedly removing evidence from the jail. The evidence was discovered after a 33-year-old man was lodged at the jail on Jan. 4. on drug charges, the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office said.

Werner was released on a $7,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on June 8 for a preliminary examination.

The charge also carries a fine of up to $5,000.

