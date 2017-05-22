Saginaw City Council approves budget

Saginaw City Council members approved the city's fiscal budget for the upcoming year.

It totals a little more than $31 million with the biggest chunks going to public safety.

Police will receive $10.4 million, firefighters will receive $8.2 million and public services will receive $3.4 million.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

