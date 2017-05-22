Saginaw City Council approves budget

When crews arrived, the building was evacuated and smoke was filling the hallways and other parts of the building.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Michigan State Police report that a 45-year-old Mikado man was driving his tractor when it left the road, rolled, and pinned him underneath.More >
A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.More >
Students picked up their signs and walked out of school Thursday and Friday to protest bullying.More >
Authorities say a shooting following an apparent road rage situation left one person dead and another seriously injured in western Michigan.More >
Police say a 14-year-old ATV driver has died after a rollover crash along a trail in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.More >
One person killed in Oakland County police chase.More >
Two lanes of northbound I-75 at M-57 in Genesee County were closed due to a vehicle fire Monday afternoon.More >
A 31-year-old man faces failure to stop at an accident, driving on a suspended license and other charges in a crash that killed a 6-month-old boy and injured three others on Detroit's northwest side.More >
