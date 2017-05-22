Birthday boy asks for donations for humane society instead of gifts

He is celebrating his birthday, but he is making sure others are getting the gifts.
A generous boy is putting the adage "it's better to give than to receive" into practice.
Nearly every morning Garrett Sian wakes up with his cat Princess next to him.
"I just like animals, I don't know," the 9-year-old said.
Garrett wants to be a zoologist and work with big cats like lions and tigers. For his birthday celebration last week he has a tiger themed birthday cake.
Instead of presents Garrett asked for gifts for animals in need.
"He cares. I mean, he's got a big heart and he's a good kid," said Stacey Sia, Garrett's mother.
Garrett said he's going to give cats and dogs a second chance at life. He used his ninth birthday to help the animals at the Midland County Animal Shelter.
"I couldn't believe he said that to be honest with you. I couldn't believe he'd rather help animals than get presents," Sia said.
His mother said the response from friends and family was incredible. They received enough donations to fill the back of their car with dog food, cat litter and toys.
"The stuff for them was better than underwear," Garrett said.
They made the special delivery on Monday.
"Every animal deserves a chance," he said.
Garrett's smile spread from ear to ear as he helped carry in all of the items.
"You can't help but feel warm and wonderful about something like that," said Diane Winkler, with the humane society.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
When crews arrived, the building was evacuated and smoke was filling the hallways and other parts of the building.More >
When crews arrived, the building was evacuated and smoke was filling the hallways and other parts of the building.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Michigan State Police report that a 45-year-old Mikado man was driving his tractor when it left the road, rolled, and pinned him underneath.More >
Michigan State Police report that a 45-year-old Mikado man was driving his tractor when it left the road, rolled, and pinned him underneath.More >
A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.More >
A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.More >
Students picked up their signs and walked out of school Thursday and Friday to protest bullying.More >
Students picked up their signs and walked out of school Thursday and Friday to protest bullying.More >
Authorities say a shooting following an apparent road rage situation left one person dead and another seriously injured in western Michigan.More >
Authorities say a shooting following an apparent road rage situation left one person dead and another seriously injured in western Michigan.More >
Police say a 14-year-old ATV driver has died after a rollover crash along a trail in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.More >
Police say a 14-year-old ATV driver has died after a rollover crash along a trail in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.More >
One person killed in Oakland County police chase.More >
One person killed in Oakland County police chase.More >
Two lanes of northbound I-75 at M-57 in Genesee County were closed due to a vehicle fire Monday afternoon.More >
Two lanes of northbound I-75 at M-57 in Genesee County were closed due to a vehicle fire Monday afternoon.More >
A 31-year-old man faces failure to stop at an accident, driving on a suspended license and other charges in a crash that killed a 6-month-old boy and injured three others on Detroit's northwest side.More >
A 31-year-old man faces failure to stop at an accident, driving on a suspended license and other charges in a crash that killed a 6-month-old boy and injured three others on Detroit's northwest side.More >