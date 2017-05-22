Birthday boy asks for donations for humane society instead of gifts

He is celebrating his birthday, but he is making sure others are getting the gifts.

A generous boy is putting the adage "it's better to give than to receive" into practice.

Nearly every morning Garrett Sian wakes up with his cat Princess next to him.

"I just like animals, I don't know," the 9-year-old said.

Garrett wants to be a zoologist and work with big cats like lions and tigers. For his birthday celebration last week he has a tiger themed birthday cake.

Instead of presents Garrett asked for gifts for animals in need.

"He cares. I mean, he's got a big heart and he's a good kid," said Stacey Sia, Garrett's mother.

Garrett said he's going to give cats and dogs a second chance at life. He used his ninth birthday to help the animals at the Midland County Animal Shelter.

"I couldn't believe he said that to be honest with you. I couldn't believe he'd rather help animals than get presents," Sia said.

His mother said the response from friends and family was incredible. They received enough donations to fill the back of their car with dog food, cat litter and toys.

"The stuff for them was better than underwear," Garrett said.

They made the special delivery on Monday.

"Every animal deserves a chance," he said.

Garrett's smile spread from ear to ear as he helped carry in all of the items.

"You can't help but feel warm and wonderful about something like that," said Diane Winkler, with the humane society.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.